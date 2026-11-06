One Piece Mugiwara Store Now Open in Los Angeles

Alright, Straw Hat gang! The first One Piece Mugiwara Store in the United States is now open, and it’s here in Los Angeles at the Westfield Century City. The store showcases a life-size statue of Gear 5 Luffy and features exclusive items including the I Love LA and Chopper Surf Club apparel and more.

The One Piece Mugiwara Store in LA also features mini posters, plushies, artworks, figures, and other merchandise.

Check out the video below to see the store’s interactivity and the Straw Hat crew come to life via the digital screens on the sides.

The One Piece Mugiwara Store is now open at the Westfield Century City mall. You can sign up for reserve priority entry here.

It’s another big month for One Piece with the Fortnite x One Piece “Treasure Hunters” mini-season. It features One Piece skins, a battle pass, and maps, and players get to eat Devil Fruits and gain powers.