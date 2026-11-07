Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Draw the Ultimate Christmas Date for The 12 Dates of Christmas

What is the ultimate Christmas date? We’re here to find out with Lucy Hale and Ian Harding, both known for their roles as Aria Montgomery and Ezra Fitz, respectively, in the drama series, Pretty Little Liars.

Hale and Harding have known each other for almost 20 years, and they are once again reunited for The 12 Dates of Christmas, a holiday romcom that premiered today on Hulu. To mark the release of the film, Nerd Reactor had the duo draw the ultimate Christmas date.

The two talk about holiday mishaps, spending time in a family’s cabin, and their characters’ love language. They discuss the date while trying to draw in just 5 minutes. No pressure!

You can now stream The 12 Dates of Christmas on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

About The 12 Dates of Christmas

Synopsis: Christina Walker, a successful shop owner who has devoted her energy to her career at the expense of her dating life, goes on 12 dates in the 12 weeks leading up to Christmas hoping to find Mr. Right.

The film is directed by David Lipper and written by Seth Howard and David Lipper.

It stars Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Greer Grammer, Paul Ben Victor, with Kahyun Kim, and Penelope Ann Miller.