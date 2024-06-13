Netflix’s The Imaginary Trailer Gives Off Studio Ghibli Vibe Thanks to Director Yoshiyuki Momose

The Imaginary is an upcoming hand-drawn animated film from Studio Ponoc that follows a young girl named Amanda and her imaginary friend, Rudger, a boy who accompanies her on her adventures. Today, Netflix has released the official trailer that showcases the animation and fantastical elements such as talking animals, capturing the essence of Studio Ghibli films.

The Studio Ghibli style is no accident since it’s directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, an animator who has worked on projects including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Grave of the Fireflies, Porco Rosso, and more.

About The Imaginary

Synopsis: Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat.

The film is directed by Yoshiyuki Momose and based on the novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett (Bloomsbury Publishing). It was produced and written by Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There).

Studio Ponoc’s credits include Modest Heroes and Mary and the Witch’s Flower.

The voice cast includes Louie Rudge-Buchanan (Rudger), Evie Kiszel (Amanda), Hayley Atwell (Lizzie), Sky Katz (Emily), Jeremy Swift (Mr Bunting), Kal Penn (Zinzan), LeVar Burton (The Old Dog), Jane Singer (Granny Downbeat), Ruby Barnhill (Aurora), Roger Craig Smith (Snowflake), Courtenay Taylor (Cruncher-of-Bones), and Miles Nibbe (John),

The Imaginary will debut on Netflix on July 5, 2024.