Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Is Part Tower Defense, Part Hack-and-Slash, and All Colorful

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an upcoming action strategy game that was revealed by Capcom last year in June. During Summer Game Fest this past weekend, a gameplay trailer was released that features the colorful combat and strategies available to help purify the villages during the day and protect the Maiden against the Seethe at night.

We had the chance for some hands-on time with the early demo build during Summer Game Fest: Play Days. Overall, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was a hectic action strategy game where we had to deal with taking out the bad guys while preventing enemies from attacking and killing Maiden Yoshiro.

As her guardian, Soh, you can control him and fight enemies just like a typical hack-and-slash game. The fighting mechanic is balletic thanks to the dance-like sword techniques and we didn’t have a hard time learning the basics. The controls are also smooth and responsive.

The tower defense portion comes in the form of protecting the Maiden from the Seethe, and there are different paths they can take to get to her. You’ll have to be alert to move across the map and stop the enemies in their tracks. Once you have completed your mission in an area, the Maiden will purge the defilement from the Torii gates and purify the villages.

You won’t be alone since you can enlist the aid of the villagers to help protect the Maiden. You can talk to and give these villagers specific roles, and they will have the ability to fight thanks to the magical masks. With many ways to protect the Maiden, your options aren’t limited and you can mix up between attacking the enemies up-close or using the villagers to help you out.

The game’s art style is to be commended, and it is beautiful to see the aesthetic and combat flow together. From the lush environments to the colorful outfits, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess‘ graphics won’t be dull.

Check out the reveal trailer from last year.

Our session was short, but it was enough to get a feel for the characters, the presentation, the lore, and the gameplay. It’s a game you should put on your radar if you like a mix of hack-and-slash and tower defense set inside a beautiful, feudal Japanese-inspired fantasy world.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC/Steam on July 19, 2024.