Monster High 2 Trailer Is Here, Release Date Revealed

Today Mattel, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have released the trailer for Monster High 2, the sequel to the live-action movie musical that’s based on the Mattel doll line. In addition, the release date has been revealed, and fans will soon get to see the return of fan-favorite characters such as Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein as they enter sophomore year at Monster High.

Monster High 2 will be released on Paramount+ Thursday, October 5, 2023. It will also air on the same day on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. (PT/ET), with encore airings every weekend in October as part of the Monster Movie Madness event.

That’s not all for fans of Monster High. The animated series is back this fall on Nickelodeon.

About Monster High 2

Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year—new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever. The movie will also introduce new character Toralei (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.

Monster High 2 also stars Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon, Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood, Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen’s dad Apollo, Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura’s dad Dracula, Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile, Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona, Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns, Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia, Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable, Bonale Fambrini (Kevin Can Wait) as Ellis, Kyra Leroux (Riverdale) as Demi Boovais, and Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor) as Zamara Prue.

Monster High 2 is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (Monster High The Movie, The Real O’Neals, Malcolm in the Middle). Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development at Mattel Television, Adam Bonnett (Descendants, Zombies, Masters of the Universe) and Fred Soulieserve as executive producers. Shawn Williamson (The Good Doctor) and Arielle Boisvert (Upload) from Brightlight Pictures also serve as executive producers with David Magee serving as producer. The sequel teleplay is written by Matt & Billy Eddy (Teen Beach, Invisible Sister, Zapped), with story by Todd Holland & Matt & Billy Eddy. Production on Monster High 2 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, along with executive Linda Halder.