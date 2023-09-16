Joy Ride – Blu-ray Review

Unless done well, raunchy comedies cater to a specific niche audience. It’s certainly not for everyone since everyone’s taste in comedy isn’t the same. However, it can appeal to those who might not like these comedies if done well. Movies like The Hangover or American Pie immediately come to mind. Yet, Adele Lim’s Joy Ride falls somewhere in the middle. It’s raunchy enough to where it might make people uncomfortable. Still, it has a heart, emotion, and laughs to appeal to all audiences (over eighteen).

A lot of that has to do with the cast chemistry itself. The bond between Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu is palpable. Although Park stands out, all four actresses have time to shine and help cover up some of the gags and jokes that fall flat. Don’t worry, though; plenty of jokes come at you at a blistering pace.

The comedy pulls everything together and creates a complete package. Yes, it’s raunchy, over-the-top, and sexual. Yet, the fast-flying jokes are daring without making a joke at someone else’s expense. It’s accepting of everyone despite who they are. For example, Joy Ride celebrates Deadeye’s disinterest in the sex-charged moments without poking fun at her. It shows that she has fun in other ways that don’t necessarily have to do with having sex with men (or women).

Overall, Joy Ride is a film that’s way more than sex jokes and debauchery. There’s an emotional and heartfelt sentimentality that you can find behind the chaos. When it pays off, it might make you cry. The film is not perfect or a film that everyone will enjoy. Like all films like this, your tolerance to the gags may vary the wilder Joy Ride gets. Yet this naughty comedy is still big on laughs and emotion, too.

Movie Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

Joy Ride hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Lionsgate has given a consistently beautiful video presentation that utilizes the pristine video source. Highlights show no signs of blooming, and the black levels are deep with no crush or digital noise. The palette is incredibly robust and looks flawless, with the vibrant palette leaping off the screen. The detail levels are impressive and consistent throughout, regardless of the shot.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Joy Ride hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The height speakers feature many fun ambient environmental effects in the many livelier sequences. Also, the audio track contains a lot of atmospherics in the various cities and clubs that expand the soundstage. The soundtrack and score fill the soundstage in an energetic and well-balanced manner. Dialogue sounds crystal clear throughout.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Joy Ride hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

A Grand Adventure: Making Joy Ride

Adele Lim, Director: A Siren Call to Hollywood

A Play of Joy: “R” is for Representation

Never Too Much: A Comedic Lovefest

WAP Sing-Along

WAP Solo Cast Choreography

Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailer

Features Assessment

Grand Adventure is a lengthy 15-minute featurette where the cast and crew discuss many facets of the film’s production. Topics include the development, the casting process, what the actors brought to the roles, and more. A Siren Call is a mini-featurette that solely focuses on the film’s director, Adele Lim, and her journey to Hollywood and what she brings to the table as a first-time director. Place of Joy, as you can imagine from the rest of the title, looks at the film as a piece of Asian representation and what it means to those involved in the movie.

Comedic Lovefest is a six-minute look at the delicate balance between the boundary-pushing raunchy comedy and the heart needed to separate it from other “low-brow” comedies. Both WAP features are self-explanatory, and the deleted scene is, for once, one of the few moments that would’ve benefitted from being put back in the theatrical cut.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Joy Ride is a movie that beautifully balances raunchy humor and heart anchored by the movie’s fantastic leads. The video and audio presentations are stellar (for this type of film), and the bonus features are surprisingly robust.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Joy Ride is now available in stores on Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment for review purposes.