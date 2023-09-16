Disneyland Resort’s Rogers: The Musical Recording Is Now Available Online

Rogers: The Musical debuted at Hyperion Theater inside Disney California Adventure this year for a limited time, and the last time fans had the chance to watch it was at the end of August. For those who weren’t able to attend or fans who want to experience it again, today Walt Disney Records has released the Rogers: The Musical Original Cast Recording digital album.

You can now listen to it on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Who would have thought a fun musical number featured in Disney+’s Hawkeye series would actually spawn a live musical where audiences could watch it in person? When “Save the City” first debuted in the Marvel Studios series in 2021, it instantly became a favorite to many fans.

A year later at D23 2022, guests at Anaheim Convention Center were excited when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige surprised them with a special live performance.

Fast forward to 2023, and Rogers: The Musical debuted at the Hyperion Theater inside Disney California Adventure. You can check out the 4K video below of the musical at Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater.