Minecraft Fans! An In-Person, Immersive & Interactive Adventure, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, Coming Fall 2024

This year is the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, and to mark the occasion, Experience MOD and Mojang Studios have announced Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, the first-ever real-world, immersive, and interactive Minecraft adventure for fans.

The experience caters to all types of Minecrafters, whether you’re a player or non-player, who want to embark on a real-life, in-person quest.

The experience will be going on tour around the world, with the first location in Dallas, TX, starting on September 20, 2024. More cities will be revealed soon.

To join the waitlist, you can visit www.minecraftexperience.com.

The presale waitlist starts today, with Dallas presale starting on May 31, and tickets going on sale June 3rd, 2024. Each ticket is priced at $32, and friends and family multipack tickets start at $28.

Fans can expect to embark on a rescue mission and story-based experience with Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue featuring iconic places and creatures from the game that are brought to life. The 1-hour adventure will have guests entering the forest and arriving at the village to receive their quest and join a team of other Minecrafters. The interactive scavenger hunt will have players going through different Minecraft biomes, building structures, and interacting with mobs. Expect to see pandas, dolphins, face skeletons, spiders, and creepers. Once the mission is done, you’ll be able to relax at the Minecraft Experience Trading Post with a memento from your adventure.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first-ever immersive touring Minecraft experience where guests can follow a quest through the Minecraft Overworld in real life. Starting in Dallas later this year, players will have their dreams of a Minecraft adventure brought to life,” says Kayleen Walters, Head of Franchise Development at Mojang Studios. “Finding ways for our community to express their love for Minecraft both in-game and out is always top of mind for us.”

“Minecraft Experience is an adventure unlike anything we have ever created. The collaboration between our creative and producing team and the teams at Mojang and Microsoft has created an entirely new form of in-person experience at the crossroads of game design, experiential storytelling, and high-tech multimedia,” says Supply + Demand’s Founder and CEO Olivier Goulet.

Supply + Demand is the creative and producing team led by Goulet, who also serves as the executive producer for Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. The team has worked on projects for Cirque Du Soleil, Universal Studios, Warner Bros., Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Cher and more.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will be available for a limited time at 2712 N Central Expressway in Plano, just North of I-635 adjacent to DART’s Parker Road station starting on September 20th.