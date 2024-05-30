Netflix’s Life on Our Planet Will Be Back as a New Untitled Dinosaur Series

Netflix revealed today that it is working on a new iteration of Life on Our Planet. The series followed life on our planet from billions of years ago to the rise of humans using a mix of live-action cinematography and CGI. With Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park) as an executive producer, it was no surprise to see a couple of episodes featuring dinosaurs, and it was an experience seeing the species becoming extinct in chaotic detail thanks to the ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) team.

The franchise will evolve with a new four-episode untitled documentary series and will focus on the rise and fall of the dinosaurs. Viewers will learn about their origins, why they’re important, how they evolved, and in the end, how they were wiped out.

Morgan Freeman (The Dark Knight Trilogy) will be reprising his role as the narrator for the new series. Composer Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Assassin’s Creed III) will be back to write the music and ILM is returning for visual effects and animation.

Silverback Films, who worked on Life on Our Planet, is returning as the production company along with Amblin Documentaries. Silverback Films’ Dan Tapster is the showrunner with Nick Shoolingin-Jordan as the director.

Steven Spielberg returns as the executive producer and is joined by Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to bring the most iconic creatures in Earth’s history to the screen. This series, covering 170 million years, will immerse viewers in the awe-inspiring world of dinosaurs, capturing the majesty and drama of their lives in unprecedented detail,” said Tapster.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner again with our good friends at Silverback, Netflix and ILM as we transport audiences back in time to the age of the dinosaurs and bring these wonderful extinct creatures back to life in all their beautiful glory,” said Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Executive Producers and Presidents of Amblin Television & Documentaries.

Life on Our Planet premiered on Netflix in October 2023.

Featured image: Courtesy of Netflix.