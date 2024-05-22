The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg Visits Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an immersive experience at Disneyland thanks to the life-size Millennium Falcon, characters, designs, and the Rise of the Resistance attraction. To celebrate the release of the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, star Amandla Stenberg embarked on an adventure last night in Anaheim, CA, during Season of the Force. In addition, a new clip was released to mark the occasion, with Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) being featured.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg poses at Disneyland on May 21, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

Fans can currently visit Disneyland for Season of the Force, which will end on June 2, 2024.

The Acolyte premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

About The Acolyte

In “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on “Get Out” and “Us,” scored “The Acolyte.”

Featured image credit: ‘The Acolyte’ star Amandla Stenberg. Lucasfilm LTD.