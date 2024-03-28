Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals Team-Based PvP Shooter Gameplay and Big Superhero Roster

There were rumblings online this week of Marvel planning an Overwatch-inspired video game featuring popular and not-so-popular Marvel superheroes and villains. Today, NetEase Games and Marvel Games have officially announced Marvel Rivals, a superhero team-based PvP shooter. The announcement trailer was released that showcases the large Marvel roster and gameplay.

The list of playable characters is huge, and they include Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Bruce Banner, Magik, Groot, Loki, Rocket Racoon, Peni Parker, Namor, Luna Snow, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, Star-Lord, Storm, Magneto and Punisher.

The free-to-play shooter will feature team-based, third-person 6v6 battles, and strategies include combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and eliminating obstacles in your way with destructible environments.

Marvel Rivals is developed for PC by a NetEase team consisting of those who have worked on popular shooter franchises including Call of Duty and Battlefield.

“We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to develop this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer, Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”

“NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world-class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”

“Marvel Rivals is one of our most ambitious game development projects. Since the conceptualization of the game and throughout our collaboration, our Marvel team has poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we are thrilled to work with the incredible team at NetEase Games to help deliver the ultimate Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter,” says Jay Ong, EVP and Head of Marvel Games.

The Alpha Test is coming in May. To sign up, visit https://forms.microsoft.com/r/pGwxhWDQ6d.