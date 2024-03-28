Marvel Rivals: Here’s How to Register for the Closed Alpha

Today, Marvel Games and NetEase have officially announced Marvel Rivals, a team-based PvP shooter that’s inspired by Overwatch. The third-person video game will have a roster of Marvel superheroes and villains like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Namor and Magneto. In May, the Closed Alpha will be made available, and if you want a chance to get in on the action, we have instructions on how to sign up.

Here’s the current list of playable Marvel Rivals superheroes and villains:

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Groot

Hulk

Iron Man

Loki

Luna Snow

Magik

Magneto

Mantis

Namor

Peni Parker

Rocket Raccoon

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Star-Lord

Storm

The Punisher

How to Sign Up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha

Courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

To register for the upcoming Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha, you’ll need to sign up via the registration form. Questions include what region you’re in, your favorite video game genres, do you play in ranked mode, how many Marvel projects you consume, and whether you enjoy third-person shooters.

You will need a PC with the following minimum requirements:

Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 70 GB available space

Once you’ve submitted the registration form, it’ll be up to NetEase to pick and choose who will be accepted for the Closed Alpha. With May on the horizon, you should be able to find out whether you got the invite soon.

Marvel Rivals is developed for PC by a NetEase team consisting of those who have worked on popular shooter franchises including Call of Duty and Battlefield. The free-to-play shooter will feature team-based, third-person 6v6 battles, and strategies include combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and eliminating obstacles in your way with destructible environments.

Featured image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games.