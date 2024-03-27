X-Men ’97 Cast Heading to WonderCon 2024 for X-Men Fandom Panel

The first three episodes of X-Men ’97, the new Marvel Studios animated series, are now available on Disney+. The show is a continuation of the classic animated series from the ’90s featuring favorite X-Men heroes such as Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey and more.

The cast and crew of X-Men ’97 are headed to WonderCon 2024 at Anaheim Convention Center, and they are Lenore Zann (Rogue), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), A.J. LoCascio (Gambit), JP Karliak (Morph), Holly Chou (Jubilee), Gui Augustini (Sunspot), Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop), and supervising producer Jake Castorena.

The 5th annual X-Men Fandom Panel will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 7 p.m. in Room 207. Chandler Poling and Chris Riley (X-Reads Podcast & The Uncanny Experience) will be moderating.

The cast and crew will be discussing their roles in the new animated series, and the panel will feature clips of the series and special gift bags courtesy of Marvel Entertainment to select members of the audience.

About X-Men ’97

Synopsis: Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.

The revival series is created by Beau DeMayo and is based on the X-Men created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The voice talents are Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Call Dodd as Wolverine, George Buza as Beast, J.P. Karliak as Morph, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, A.J. LoCascio as Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, and Gui Agustini as Roberto Da Costa.

X-Men ’97 premiered the first two episodes on Disney+ on March 20th, with the eight remaining episodes released weekly.