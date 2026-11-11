Ben Barnes and The Institute Cast Tease a Bigger World and New Challenges in Season 2

The first season of The Institute followed Luke, a young teenager with special powers who is trapped inside the institute with a dark secret. With help from the other powered children, they used their powers of telekinesis and telepathy to destroy the institution, with only a few being able to escape.

In the second season, Luke and the few surviving kids are being hunted, but they have help from Tim Jamieson, an ex-cop played by Ben Barnes.

“I think in the end, you want to be somebody that people are rooting for,” Barnes tells Nerd Reactor. “And I think in my life I’m deeply concerned with being a good man and doing the right thing. I was ready after a few years of not playing that. I was like, really ready to express it, and then I read this book. The Tim character made his mistakes and is carrying a lot of baggage with him, but he is very preoccupied with doing the right thing and trying to put some good into the world. And so I feel like this is my opportunity to kind of wave that flag.”

The few kids who survived the aftermath of the first season include Kalisha (Simone Miller), Nick (Fionn Laird), and George (Arlen So). The second season starts with the teenagers being free from the institute and laying low from authorities looking for them.

“I think this season we get to see her fight a bit,” Miller says of her character, Kalisha. “She’s got a little bite, and she is going against the grain of Luke and fighting for what she believes in. I think this season has been a really big treat in that sense, getting to see Kalisha expand, not just to this empathetic altruistic figure, which she still is, but also somebody who holds true to what she believes in.”

“I think season two is really just a big coming of age for [George] and a big realization that things are hard, things are going to be different,” So explains. “It’s really interesting to explore how his character works with that and then everyone because we’re all in a similar boat. We’re all out just drifting and free-floating in this dangerous environment.”

You can check out our interview with the cast, including Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, and Arlen So, below.

The Institute Season 2 premiered on November 8, 2026 on MGM+.