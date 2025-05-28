Last Call Theatre’s Worlds Collide Is an LA Immersive Experience that Mashes Genres

Last Call Theatre, the Los Angeles-based immersive theatre company, is home to fun and engaging interactive experiences. Its many productions has transported guests to different worlds including helping pirates on a mission onboard a real ship and participating in a civil war inside the Church of the Broken God. Next up is Worlds Collide, which will be premiering in Los Angeles in June and marks its fourth time at Hollywood Fringe.

Last Call Theatre’s previous productions have many different outcomes, allowing guests to shape the ending based on their interactions with the characters. For example, in Pirates Wanted, our crew of wannabe pirates were able to uncover a truth that changed the lives of the characters forever.

Worlds Collide is taking it a step further with an improvised mashup of previous Last Call Theatre shows that is drawn from a hat. These past shows have been unique in its settings and stories, which ranges from period settings to cyberpunk. Imagine what would happen if these worlds collide, complete with props and costumes. Each show will be completely different, and newcomers can still have fun through this new experience.

Tickets are available at LastCallTheatre.com.

Worlds Collide will be held in the California Room at Thymele Arts located at 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029. There will be 5 performances from June 7th – 27th.

About Worlds Collide

The cast includes Riley Cole, Charnie Rose Dondrea, Liviera Lim, Maria Sole Quintili, and Jacob Zorehkey, who have all worked on previous Last Call Theatre shows.

Alexander Whitover directs Worlds Collide, whose directing tenure with Last Call includes Signals, Abandoned, and Reforged. The show concept was developed by Brit Baltazar, Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Michael DiNardo, and Alexander Whitover. The production team includes Assistant Director Alex Borja, Producer Ashley Busenlener, and Costume Designer Kale Hinthorn.

—