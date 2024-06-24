Last Call Theatre’s Reforged Is an Immersive Theatre Experience Where You Join a Sect to Fight for Power

From helping pirates on an actual three-masted schooner in Long Beach to hunting witches, Last Call Theatre’s mission is to bring interactivity and fun to participants. The Los Angeles-based immersive theatre company has been producing shows of all types of settings, and its latest show, Reforged, takes participants on a journey inside the SCP Universe, where a secret organization known as the Foundation is tasked with stopping monsters, anomalies and strange occurrences.

As part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, I was able to embark on an adventure inside the Church of the Broken God, an anomalous religion tasked with rebuilding their mechanical god Mekhane and ensuring the supremacy of machine over flesh. Last Call Theatre’s Reforged is an engaging 2-hour, interactive experience that left me wanting more.

Riley Cole as Morgana Blackwell & Haven Schneider as Dr. Vulcara Wisteria in Last Call Theatre’s Reforged. Photo credit: Charly Charney Cohen.

There are three different sects including the Broken Church, the Maxwellists, and the Cogwork Orthodoxy, and before the show, I received a survey that would help direct me to which sect to join. I was given the Broken Church; however, since the show is highly interactive, you can start in a different sect or switch to a new one if that group catches your eye.

A civil war inside the Church of the Broken God is on the horizon with the disappearance of the leader, Omniseer Robert Bumaro, Builder of the Broken God. There’s a power vacuum, with the three different sects vying for control. Additionally, an ancient Cult and the Foundation are also at play to control the Church and the Blueprint that would lead the Church into a new era of unity.

Mara Takla as Angelica Bumaro in Last Call Theatre’s Reforged. Photo credit: Charly Charney Cohen.

The three different sects have different visions for the future of the Church of the Broken God, but I’m a ride-or-die type of guy and stuck with my first choice, the Broken Church. We had many different tasks with the majority of our missions involving stealing and sneaking around. There were secrets, revelations, and twists and turns. Even with that said, I was willing to stick with the sect until the very end to see how far our group would triumph.

There is so much happening inside Reforged that you won’t be able to do it all in just one show. Like an RPG with many paths, Last Call Theatre’s latest offers many branches where participants could do it all over again and have a different experience and even outcomes. The cast is always helpful, making sure you’re actively participating and have something to do. If you’re not the active type, you can observe the story in the background, but where is the fun in that?

You can currently get tickets to Last Call Theatre’s Reforged via the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The show is held at Joyce Hall at Thymele Arts in Los Angeles.

Abiane as The Speaker in Last Call Theatre’s Reforged. Photo credit: Charly Charney Cohen.

About Last Call Theatre’s Reforged

Reforged is Last Call Theatre’s seventh immersive production, with Last Call having recently produced the critically-acclaimed Pirates Wanted. Reforged is directed by Alexander Whitover. The production team is helmed by creative lead Jacob Zorehkey with producers Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, and associate producer Michael DiNardo.

The narrative team was led by Jacob Zorehkey with narrative work by Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Liviera Lim, Alexander Panagos, and Alexander Whitover.

The cast includes Abiane, Envy, Jake Alder, James Bilinsky, Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Michael DiNardo, Liviera Lim, Chess MacElvaine, Bonnie-Lynn Montaño, Isabel Moon, Maria Puig, Nina Santoyo, Haven Schneider, Mikey Takla, Evan Wank, and Shelby Ryan Lee.

The team also includes Riley Cole as assistant director/lighting designer, Kale Hinthorn as Last Call Theatre’s resident costume designer, Alissa Wilstein as scenic/props designer, and Evan Wank as graphic designer.