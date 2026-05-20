John Krasinski Calls Michael Kelly a ‘Wild Horse’ in Jack Ryan: Ghost War Interview

It’s been 3 years since we last saw John Krasinski as Jack Ryan in the Prime Video series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Now, we see him returning in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, a feature film that feels like a homecoming with the return of Michael Kelly as Mike November and Wendell Pierce as James Greer.

The film brings a sense of familiarity between Jack Ryan and Mike November. The joyous relationship between Krasinski and Kelly off the screen helped add to their on-screen chemistry.

“The more you get to know Michael Kelly, you have to just embrace what you got, which is a wild horse,” Krasinski tells Nerd Reactor. “He’s the nicest, funniest, most generous person who also makes me laugh incredibly hard. It’s no coincidence that his character went from being a buttoned-up CIA guy to a complete wild man.”

Kelly reiterates the sentiment, focusing on the same energy on set.

“Personally, I’m in tears every single day of filming,” Kelly added. “We laugh that hard every day, even through a lot of difficult days on set. Somehow, we always find a way to get through it by making each other laugh.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is now available to stream on Prime Video.

You can watch the full interview via the video above.

About Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Synopsis: In this new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.