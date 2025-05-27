Ming-Na Wen on Karate Kid: Legends and Working with Jackie Chan

Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, Street Fighter) stars in the new Karate Kid: Legends film with Ben Wang, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. In the film, Li Fong is a Chinese teenager with a traumatic past, and he heads to New York with his mother, Dr. Fong, for a new life. He will have to confront his past while fighting for his future with the help of martial arts teachers Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

“I’ve been a massive fan of Jackie for so long, and so to be in a project with him is such an incredible opportunity and experience,” Wen tells Nerd Reactor. “Now that I have worked with him and I’ve met him and befriended him, he is an even a bigger icon. My fandom for him is now like thousands fold more. He’s an incredible human being and an absolute inspiration.”

In addition to being a fan of Jackie Chan, the actor talks about her experiences with the original Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio.

“Ralph Macchio and I have like crossed paths, like at conventions and different things,” she said. “He’s such a lovely gentleman. But, you know, to be in a film with the OG Karate Kid, it doesn’t get any better than that. We really had a great time together.”

Check out our video interview with Ming-Na Wen as she talks about Karate Kid: Legends, Mulan and Street Fighter.

About Karate Kid: Legends

Synopsis: Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

The film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber. Karen Rosenfelt serves as the producer, with Jenny Hinkey and Ralph Macchio as executive producers.

The cast includes Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.