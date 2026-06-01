These Cyberpunk 2077 and Alienware Gaming Glasses Look Straight Out of the Future

GUNNAR Optiks has been offering cool glasses with blue-light-blocking lenses for gamers. Examples of licensed video game glasses include the Fallout Vault 33 glasses and The Witcher’s White Wolf glasses. The lineup of gaming glasses has been expanding, with the newly released Cyberpunk glasses modeled after Dexter DeShawn’s glasses and Alienware’s Bermuda Triangle glasses.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Dex Glasses

With the collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED, the Cyberpunk Dex retails for $125 and is inspired by one of the first Night City fixers you meet in the game, Dexter DeShawn. The glasses aim to capture the feel of Night City, and feature blue-light-blocking technology. The shield-lens frame is brought to life, bringing the style of a cyberpunk future and also the persona of Dex.

It’s made of magnesium-aluminum alloy and plastic, and it features G-Shield protection to help with smudges, scratches, and glare. It also has a 0.2 diopter to help you focus. The lenses are available in Amber and Amber-Max, so those wanting the red color lenses similar to Dex in the game may be disappointed. However, that’s the price to pay for the glasses’ focus on blocking blue lights.

The Dex glasses come with Cyberpunk-inspired padded sleeve, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty.

Alienware’s Bermuda Triangle

Alienware’s Bermuda Triangle Gaming Glasses. Courtesy of GUNNAR Optiks.

Alienware, known for offering PC gamers high-end, pre-built gaming computers, is teaming up with GUNNAR Optiks. Enter the Bermuda Triangle glasses, featuring a wraparound shield lens, angular lines, and a futuristic design, which fits right at home with the brand’s sci-fi aesthetic.

These glasses also feature blue-light-blocking lenses to help reduce digital eye strain during gaming marathons, streaming, or multitasking. The wraparound shield lens offers a panoramic field of view that’s perfect for gaming, and the frame is a lightweight polymer. The nose pads are adjustable, and the G-Shield coating helps resist smudges and scratches.

The Bermuda Triangle glasses include a white protective sleeve and a microfiber cloth.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Dex and Alienware Bermuda Triangle glasses are available at gunnar.com.