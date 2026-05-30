Rhys Ifans and the Cast of Star City Discuss Secrecy, Hope, and the Soviet Side of the Space Race

Apple TV+ has taken viewers into an alternate history in which the U.S. and the Soviet Union battled for supremacy in the space race for decades in For All Mankind. In the series, humanity has already colonized the Moon and Mars. The streaming service is going back to the start, but this time we get to see the Soviets’ point of view in Star City, starring Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man).

Nerd Reactor had the opportunity to speak with Rhys Ifans, creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Josef Davies about the series’ darker tone, the real-life inspirations behind its characters, and how there is still hope despite the gloomy setting.

Rhys Ifans on Playing an Obsessive Genius Hidden From History

Fans of Rhys Ifans may know him as Dr. Curt Connors in The Amazing Spider-Man, a scientist obsessed with a cure for his amputated arm. In Star City, he portrays The Chief Designer, who has a different kind of obsession.

“Yes, you’re right,” the actor tells Nerd Reactor about the similarities between Curt Connors and the Chief Designer. “They’re both obsessed. But in this case, the most pleasing thing for me as an actor is that one was actually a real human being, the Chief Designer. With many obsessions, yes, to fly the Russian flag. But also, on a personal level, I think he was a kid who, like many children, stared up at the night sky, saw the moon, and was irrepressibly curious as to what that might present or represent.

“And then what was interesting to me was the fact that he had to do all this without the knowledge of anyone, not just knowing that he was behind the great work that was done, but that he himself is invisible in the whole story. And one could argue the greatest story ever told.”

Star City Explores the Human Side of Life Under Pressure

Ben Nedivi is the co-creator and serves as a showrunner and executive producer. Even with the show’s darker tones, hope is a pivotal part that allows the Soviets to push their space program further.

“I think even For All Mankind, there’s a constant push and pull of the optimism of that show,” Nedivi said. “I think that’s something we wanted to capture – as important as this idea of the pressure that they were under – but also how they overcame that pressure. As people watch the show, you’ll see that the power is in these humans, that overcoming the system, overcoming the odds, to still thrive and still succeed in their own way. That’s to me where I see the hope in the show.”

Revisiting the Soviet Space Race Through a Different Lens

Viewers will be transported into an alternate Cold War setting once again, and because of the Soviet world, it feels completely different.

“There’s also a nostalgia for the simpler time of the Cold War, ironically, even though we were a breath away from nuclear war all the time,” Matt Wolpert said. “It was like, ‘Oh, but those were the days,’ because now everything just feels so kind of incomprehensible. At least then you understood there were two sides and everybody was on one of those sides. And so there is kind of a nice warm feeling about being back in 1969 and in the USSR, weirdly.”

“At least then you knew if you were going to die, who was going to kill you,” Ifans added.

Surveillance and Paranoia

The series captures how the KGB spied on its own people, especially as audiences follow Anna Maxwell Martin as the head of the KGB surveillance department at Star City and Agnes O’Casey as a recruit.

“There was certainly a history in a country where children informed on their own parents,” Martin said. “That was a grim reality. You have to be committed to immersing yourself in a very different type of culture and time.”

Finding Hope Inside Star City’s Dark World

Josef Davies portrays the younger Sergei Nikulov, an engineer who works at Soviet Ground Control. Even when the government is spying on its own people, these characters find ways to persevere.

“Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a completely different world and a completely different experience,” Davies said. “I think it’s more of this setting, and then, as we’ve said before, it’s kind of character-driven, and it’s really the story of people just trying to be human and live and fight for the thing that they’re passionate about. So the oppression and the depression and everything that we’re living in, I think, it kind of just feels more of a tool to help us provide that story.”

Star City premieres on Apple TV+ on May 29, 2026.