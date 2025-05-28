Moana Star Auliʻi Cravalho on Importance of Animation and Friendship in New Musical

Auliʻi Cravalho is known as the voice of Moana in the Disney animated films, and she is back in a new animated musical on Apple TV+, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros. The special is based on the children’s book of the same name and follows Lulu, a bulldog who identifies as a rhinoceros.

Animation has the power to reach a broader audience, and projects like Moana and Lulu Is a Rhinoceros are important to the actor in different ways, including language.

“You know, I’m working now on the Ōlelo Hawaiʻi or the Hawaiian translation of Moana 2,” Cravalho tells Nerd Reactor. “I worked with such an incredible gracious team on the first translation with the University of Hawaii, because it’s all done separately and away from California and the the big Mickey Mouse hat that we usually record our films at. So I recognize the waves that animation makes and their translations as well to have it in our native tongue in Hawaiʻi that makes truly an impact.

“My younger cousins who went to ʻAha Pūnana Leo, or Hawaiian Immersion Schools, as part of their curriculum, and that is the power of art that we hopefully will forever be able to see. The projects like Lulu as well are able to reach such a broad audience.”

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is about spreading kindness, and one of the messages is the power of friendship.

“It’s so central to our film,” she said. “We’ve got Hip-Hop Bunny, we’ve got Cory the cow. It seems childish to say that friendship makes all the difference, but it does. Anyone who has ever been in a dark place or has needed support and chosen to reach out to their chosen family or their friends or a co-worker knows that it really does help to have people on the journey with you. And Lulu proves that as well, that it is a long journey to get to Community Unity Day, which she was so excited to go to at the top of her day. And through outside forces, she begins to wonder if she is who she is, you know, that her identity begins to be questioned. And it’s through these friendships that she regains her sense of self.”

About Lulu Is a Rhinoceros

Synopsis: Lulu is a rhinoceros – that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs!

The cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho as “Lulu” (“Moana”), Alex Newell as “Cory” (“Glee”), Dulé Hill as “Flom Flom” (“Psych”), Paul Rust as “Finn” (“Love”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar as “Hip-Hop” (“Ghosts”).

Produced by Propagate Content and Bento Box Animation, “Lulu Is a Rhinoceros” is developed by Jason and Allison Flom, who serve as executive producers alongside Brett Coker, Scott Greenberg and Dana Tafoya-Cameron. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell executive produce for Propagate Content.

Allison Flom serves as head writer for the inspiring musical which features original songs by Golden Globe nominee Leland, with lyrics by Allison Flom. Jina Hyojin An & Shirley Song (“BE@RBRICK”) provide an original score. Angela Stempel directs the musical special.

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 30, 2025.