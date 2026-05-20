Star Wars Props & Rare Posters Hit Propstore’s Spring 2026 Online Auction (Stormtrooper Helmet, Empire Strikes Back Art & More)

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises in history that includes film, TV, toys, and many other merchandise. For fans of the films, they can get their hands on a few props from the actual films thanks to the auctions from Propstore, a memorabilia auctioneer. Rare collectibles are also available including a “Gone with the Wind” style poster.

The auction for the Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction: London Spring 2026 is ending on May 21st, with the Collectible Posters Auction: London Spring 2026 ending on May 22nd.

One of the highlights from the auction is a Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It can be seen among the remains of the Death Star, where Rey is searching for the Sith Wayfinder. The estimated bid was $2,640 – $5,280, but now it’s currently £9,500 at the time of this writing.

Propstore’s Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction is available for bidding until May 21, 2026. There are over 400 lots.

Registration and bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/508

For the collectible poster auctions, there are over 400 rare and original posters, with the British UK Quad “Gone with the Wind” style poster for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back leading the pack. It features artwork by Roger Kastel and was produced in extremely limited numbers. Many copies were trimmed for the London Underground display, which makes the untrimmed examples very rare.

Propstore’s London Collectible Posters Auction is available for bidding until May 22, 2026. It also includes a special collection of artwork by prolific poster artist Brian Bysouth.

Registration and bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/510