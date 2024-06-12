Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods, the Norse Mythology Animated Series, to Premiere in September

Netflix is the recent home for Zack Snyder with his live-action films, Rebel Moon and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. The first film is getting an R-rated director’s cut titled Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood on August 2, 2024. The director is also working on an animated series based on Norse mythology titled Twilight of the Gods. Today, the release date has been revealed via an announcement video.

Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods will premiere on Netflix on September 19, 2024.

About Twilight of the Gods

Synopsis: Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, SIGRID and LEIF survive a wrath of terror from THOR, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

Sylvia Hoeks voices SIGRID, with Stuart Martin as LEIF, Rahul Kohli as EGILL, Paterson Joseph as LOKI, Jamie Clayton as SEID-KONA, Pilou Asbæk as THOR, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as HERVOR, Kristofer Hivju as ANDVARI, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as THYRA, John Noble as ODIN, and Peter Stormare as ULFR.

From Stone Quarry Animation, the animated series is co-created by Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco and executive produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Jay Oliva. The animation house is Xilam Animation. Zack Snyder directs the first and final episode, while additional directors include Jay Oliva and Andrew Tamandl with Tim Divar and Dave Hartman.