Indian Action Movie, Kill, Is Getting a Remake from John Wick’s Production Company

There have been many action films featuring a one-man army, and the recent John Wick films have helped with continuing the tradition. This year is the year of South Asian action movies including Monkey Man and Kill. The former stars and is directed by Dev Patel and takes place in India, with the latter also set in India but inside a New Delhi-bound train.

Kill will be out in theaters this week, and today, Lionsgate announced that 87Eleven Entertainment, the production company behind the John Wick franchise, will produce an English-language remake of the film.



The original Hindi-language version of Kill is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski had this to say about the film: “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently. Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version—we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

In a joint statement, the producers said, “When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honored.”

The film stars newcomer Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

Synopsis: In the film, star-crossed lovers Tulika (Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya) find their clandestine relationship jeopardized after Tulika’s family whisks her aboard the Rajdhani Express bound for New Delhi and an arranged marriage. But commandos Amrit and his friend Viresh are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. They embark on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure. Blurring the lines between duty and emotion as every twist of the track could mean life or death.

Kill will be released in India on 5 July 2024, with U.S. theaters getting the movie on July 4, 2024.