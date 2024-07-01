America’s Secret Los Angeles Is an Immersive Experience with Museum, Prohibition-Style Speakeasy, and Variety Show

Last year during the holiday season, Voss Events produced Santa’s Secret, an immersive holiday experience that transports guests into a winter wonderland and Santa’s secret speakeasy. You start with a walkthrough filled with Christmas-themed performers, sets, and props. At the end of the walkthrough, you enter a speakeasy and enjoy Christmas-themed cocktails, a live band, and a variety show with a holiday twist.

This July, Voss Events will be taking guests back into the 1920s with a prohibition-style speakeasy, spicy variety show, and an immersive museum where you get to learn more about John Hancock, Marilyn Monroe, and more.

The speakeasy features themed drinks including ‘Dark and Stormy Daniels’ and ‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ with Americana-inspired bites.

The comedic variety show, “Red, White & Who Knew!” will be hosted by Shequida Hall as Lady Liberty and feature burlesque, aerial acts, song and dance, and more.

America’s Secret Los Angeles will be held on the eighth floor of the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, the same location as Santa’s Secret from last year. The show is for mature audiences aged 18 and older.

America’s Secret Los Angeles begins on July 11 until September 1st. Ticket prices start at $55 for standard admission and are available to purchase at https://www.vossevents.com/residency/americas-secret-los-angeles/.

Ameriaca’s Secret Los Angeles Info

Location: Beverly Center – 8th floor, 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Duration: Approximately 2 hours

Age Requirement: All attendees must be 18+ to enter and 21+ with a valid ID to drink.

Accessibility: The venue is ADA-compliant.