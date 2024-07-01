Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza Brings Acrobatics, Live Music, and Comedy to Laguna Hills, CA

Cirque du Soleil is the show to go to when you want to experience high-flying acrobatics, beautiful yet dangerous choreography, live music and extravagant costumes. Vegas residents have many shows to choose from along with a few other cities. Now, Southern California residents will get to experience Kooza, a tribute to the traditional circus that premiered in Canada in 2007.

Thanks to the traveling Big Top shows, locals can check out Cirque du Soleil. Currently, residents in or near Laguna Hills, CA, have the chance to check out Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza, which features slapstick comedy, bold acrobatics, enthralling dances and music.

Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza. Photo credit: Matt Beard.

Kooza follows The Innocent, a young boy with a flying kite who is transported to a weird but exotic world. He is watched by a trickster with special abilities, and one by one, the Innocent and the audience experience performances including silk dancing, double highwire stunts, skeleton dance, the wheel of death, and more.

My personal favorite is the Wheel of Death, a two-wheel contraption where two performers help spin it round and round. As it spins, the momentum pushes the performers higher and higher and faster, making it seem like they’re floating inside the wheel. Another favorite act involves a couple performing on just one unicycle as they dance and balance on each other.

The original and melodic music performed by the band enhances the graceful and expressive dance choreography and dangerous stunts. A comedy act featuring a king and his two servants helps loosen up the crowd throughout as they interact with the crowd and perform hilarious pantomime acts.

Since Kooza is Under the Big Top, the view is great no matter where you sit. The audience feels like they’re part of the show with performers roaming around and the seats surrounding the center stage. It’s also impressive to see how high the stunts are inside a giant tent.

Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza is currently located at the former Laguna Hills Mall and runs until August 3rd.

Tickets to the 125-minute show are available at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza. Ticket prices start at $69.