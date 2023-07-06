Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Cowboy Bebop Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Crunchyroll had a big presence during Anime Expo this year with new announcements including new trailers for Solo Leveling and A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special and new acquisitions like Black Butler and Goblin Slayer Season 2. Also during the Crunchyroll panel, attendees got a sneak peek at the upcoming NBA X My Hero Academia collaboration. Oh wait, there’s more. Crunchyroll has big plans for San Diego Comic-Con, and it’s just right around the corner.

One such activity will have fans training like their favorite anime heroes with Crunchyroll’s Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge at Hardcore Fitness.

Here’s the info for Crunchyrol’s Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge:

“Crunchyroll’s Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge, putting bodies in motion for a unique training arc. Crunchyroll subscribers and SDCC badge holders looking to get swole (it’s really a non-intensive, light workout) can sign up for sessions at 9:00AM and 10AM on Friday, Jul 21st and Saturday, July 22nd. Fitness writer, influencer and anime fan Charles Thorp will take trainees through accessible fitness routines inspired by anime heroes—weight training, self-defense and more!”

You can sign up here for the fitness challenge.

The streaming service will have a show floor, which will include an interactive booth featuring the Jujutsu Kaisen Experience. There will also be massive and immersive show floor pieces, panels, giveaways, and the first-ever anime exhibits at the Comic-Con Museum. Check them all out at San Diego Comic-Con in Downtown San Diego from July 19-23.

Crunchyroll will have an advanced booth at San Deigo Comic-Con (Booth #4135) with scenes and sounds from its anime lineup. Those who visit the booth will receive the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero wristbands. Posters for Solo Leveling and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and giveaway art cards for Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia will be available.

Crunchyroll’s anime exhibits at Comic-Con Museum start on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am PT. A statue will be on display featuring My Hero Academia’s All Might and All for One. Mondo has partnered up with the anime streaming service to honor Cowboy Bebop’s 25th anniversary with an exhibit that features 28 never-before-seen commissioned art pieces. Tickets are available here.

Here are the details of Crunchyroll activities below:

CRUNCHYROLL’S ULTIMATE ANIME FITNESS CHALLENGE

Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM

Hardcore Fitness – 1014 Fifth Ave STE 120, San Diego, CA 92101

Ready to learn to workout like your favorite anime characters? Crunchyroll will pump the iron (again, a light workout…) and the jams because no workout is complete without a killer playlist. When the music stops, attendees can take back some electrolytes and wipe off that thick post-workout sweat (a light workout, we promise!) with a free Crunchyroll Water Bottle and Crunchyroll Gym Towel—spoiler warning: they’re a very cool orange! Oh, and it’s not a workout without a complimentary smoothie—also orange.

Register at CrunchyrollAnimeFitness.rsvpify.com; space is limited.

Trainer & Host: Charles Thorp

Co-Hosts: Crunchyroll’s Lauren Moore & Tim Lyu

CRUNCHYROLL INDUSTRY PANEL

Thursday, July 20 | 3:00 PM PT

San Diego Convention Center – Room 6A

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Hosts: Crunchyroll’s Lauren Moore & Tim Lyu

“AMAZING! FANTASTIC! INCREDIBLE!” NEWS FROM THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM