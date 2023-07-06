Bob Marley: One Love Teaser Trailer Is Here

Today, Paramount Studios has dropped the teaser trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, the biopic of the iconic Jamaican musician who is one of the pioneers of reggae and a Rastafari icon. The trailer gives audiences a taste of what Bob had to endure and how his music inspired a generation.

In addition, the poster has been released, featuring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley with his fist raised up in the sir.

Ziggy Marley sent a special message via Instagram.

“Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024.

You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben Adir as Bob with Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption.

Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a hollywood studio.

Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture. Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked , played football and sang like Trench Town and Bull bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired. The family produced it with Paramount studio and for us it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth.

With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth.

We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley One Love the movie. RASTAFARI”

Check out the synopsis for the film:

“BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.”

The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley. Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, and Matt Solodky serve as executive producers.

The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall.

Bob Marley: One Love will be in theaters on January 12, 2024.