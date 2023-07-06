First Look at Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ash’ Starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul

A new sci-fi thriller is coming out starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul titled Ash, which is set on a distant planet. The film is directed by Flying Lotus, aka Steven Ellison, from an original screenplay by Jonni Remmler and also stars Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Beulah Koale, and Kate Elliot.

Check out the film’s logline below:

“When a woman (Gonzalez) wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, she must decide if she can trust the man (Paul) sent to rescue her.”

Ash is produced by XYZ Films and GFC Films with Neill Blomkamp (District 9) and Echo Lake serving as executive producers. XYZ Films is co-financing alongside IPR.VC.

The film marks XYZ and GFC working together again after The Dead Lands from Toa Fraser.

In addition to directing, Flying Lotus will be composing an original score for the film. His previous works include the bumper music on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, and he served as the executive producer and composer for Netflix’s anime series Yasuke, which is based on the real historical figure of a black samurai.