John Wick Experience, Featuring Over a Dozen Cinematic Rooms, Now Open in Las Vegas

John Wick is a popular franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the title character. It began as a revenge film and has expanded to include the Baba Yaga running from assassins worldwide. The world of John Wick includes 4 films starring Reeves, the upcoming Ballerina film starring Ana de Armas, and the Peacock series The Continental.

Fans in Las Vegas will have the chance to be inside the world of John Wick, thanks to the John Wick Experience, a new immersive attraction that opened today at Area15, the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district.

New photos have been released for the opening of the 12,000-square-foot ticketed attraction. After the experience, fans can drink at the two themed bars and shop at the retail store.

Egan Productions produced the experience along with Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick films, and Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films. Stahelski and his 87Eleven Entertainment team helped bring the design and stunt work to life.

There are over a dozen cinematic rooms with different themes, and guests can participate in live interactions and interactive gameplay filled with challenges in the underworld of John Wick. Fans may interact with the John Wick Continental Las Vegas staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other interesting guests.

Egan Productions is known for creating escape rooms, attractions and live events and has worked on two other Las Vegas attractions: The Official Saw Escape that opened in 2018 and Escape Blair Witch in 2021.

“In the films, Chad Stahelski has created a complex, alternate reality with exquisite design, deep mythological influence and meticulous action,” said Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Products and Experiences at Lionsgate. “The most important part of creating this experience was honoring that and making sure that our guests truly feel like they are part of the world of the films. The experience delivers wholeheartedly on that promise, and we are excited to share it with fans.”

“The John Wick Experience drops you into the sleek, sophisticated world of The Las Vegas Continental,” said Jason Egan. “This is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking a unique and captivating Vegas experience, and a must-visit for John Wick fans.”

In addition to the upcoming Ballerina film, a spinoff is in the works with Donnie Yen starring. A new series, John Wick: Under the High Table, is also in development with Stahelski and Reeves executive producing. And gamers should look out for a John Wick AAA video game on the horizon.

Tickets for the John Wick Experience are available at www.JohnWickExperience.com.