Wicked to Open at Street Food Cinema 2025 Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog, Goonies, A Goofy Movie

It’s a big year for Wicked and Anora. The former grossed over $733 million at the worldwide box office and received many awards, including Best Costume Design and Best Production at the 97th Academy Awards. The latter won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This year at Street Food Cinema’s 2025 season, the two films will be in its lineup, with Wicked chosen as the opening movie on May 10th at Griffith Park. Anora is the second film in the new season, which will be screened on May 17th. Sonic the Hedgehog, Goonies and A Goofy Movie are announced titles to follow.

Street Food Cinema is Los Angeles’ largest outdoor cinema, food and music series. Its 14th season will have beloved films from Saturday, May 10th through October 11th for 23 weeks.

Wicked Is the Opening Night Film

Wicked is the opening film for this year’s season at The Autry Museum of the American West on Saturday, May 10th. Before the screening, fans will get to participate in colorful photo ops, eat at popular food trucks, and listen to local band Lunar Riptide and comedian Justine Marino as the emcee.

The food trucks joining are Belle Pasta, Pickles and Peas, Angelenos Wood Fired Pizza, Lupita’s Tacos, Baby’s Burgers, Tropic Truck, Love Bird, and Sure Good Soft Serve.

For libations, there are the Wicked-inspired cocktails at the bar.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., live music starts at 6:45 p.m., and Wicked will be screened at 8 p.m.

Joining Wicked in May are Anora, 9 to 5 with a Dolly Parton-themed night to celebrate the film’s 45th anniversary, and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar that will kick off Pride Month. June will see SFC teaming up with the official Disney fan club D23 with A Goofy Movie and a special presentation of Sonic the Hedgehog.

In October, they will have a Halloween event series, Boo-ze, Bites & Frights. However, if you want to celebrate Halloween early, SFC will have the Boo-ze, Bites & Frights: Half-O-Ween event on May 2 and 3 at the Heritage Square Museum’s village. It’s an immersive, 21+ experience featuring scary movies outdoors, carnival games, bars, street food and more. The Craft will be shown on Friday, May 2, with Final Destination on Saturday, May 3, to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

SFC May Events:

Saturday, May 10th – Wicked at The Autry Museum, Griffith Park

Saturday, May 17th – Anora at The Autry Museum, Griffith Park

Saturday, May 24th – 9 to 5 (45th Anniversary, Dolly Parton Night) at The Autry Museum, Griffith Park

Sunday, May 25th – The Royal Tenenbaums at The Equestrian Center, Burbank

Saturday, May 31st – To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (30th Anniversary, Pride Month Kick Off Night) at Los Angeles State Historic Park, DTLA

SFC June Events:

June 7th – The Goonies (40th Anniversary) at The Equestrian Center, Burbank

June 14th – D23 x SFC Present: A Goofy Movie (30th Anniversary) at The Autry Museum, Griffith Park

June 28th – Sonic the Hedgehog at The Autry Museum, Griffith Park

Tickets are on sale now at streetfoodcinema.com.

General admission presale tickets are $22 each, with the reserved section at $27. Child general admission is $10, with child reserved section costing $15.

Tickets at the door for general admission are $27 each, reserved section is $32, child general admission is $15, and child reserved section is $20. Children 5 and younger get in free.