Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Trailer Showcases Elvis Presley and Hawaii

Lilo & Stitch is a beloved animated film from Disney that follows a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo who befriends a cuddly yet strong alien named Stitch. Chris Sanders, who co-directed the original animated film and voiced Stitch, is back as the lovable alien. Today, the official trailer for Lilo & Stitch has been released, giving viewers a good look at Disney’s live-action adaptation reimagining of the 2002 film.

The trailer showcases many things that fans have loved from the animated film, including Elvis Presley songs, beautiful Hawaii, and the beloved characters.

Synopsis: Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The film is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

It stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch crashes into theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.