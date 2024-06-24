Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Are Returning for the Sequel to Freaky Friday

The Walt Disney Studios have announced today that filming is underway for the sequel to Freaky Friday, the hit comedy from 2003 starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The pair are returning to reprise their roles as mother and daughter, and a new set photo was released of them in front of their trailers in Los Angeles.

The Freaky Friday sequel will be released in theaters in 2025, with Curtis and Lohan portraying Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively. Joining them are returning cast members from the original film including Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Newcomers include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on the set of the Freaky Friday sequel. Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles

Nisha Ganatra is the film’s director with Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis serving as the producers. Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan are the executive producers.

Synopsis: A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.