Jack Black as Bowser Performs The Super Mario Bros Movie’s ‘Peaches’ at The Game Awards 10-Year Concert

The Game Awards 10-Year Concert, hosted by Geoff Keighley and held at the Hollywood Bowl, was a night of epic proportions. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performed suites from popular games including League of Legends, God of War, The Last of Us, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and many more. Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass) performed their “Video Games” song, and Black concluded the night with an exhilarating performance of “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Jack Black as Bowser and John Spiker as Toad performing “Peaches.” Photo credit: Farah Sosa

The Game Awards has released the performance online for everyone to see. Audiences at the Hollywood Bowl were definitely surprised when Jack Black came out in his Bowser attire to perform “Peaches.”

The Game Awards 10-Year Concert had composer Lorne Balfe conducting LA Philharmonic’s Hollywood Bowl Orchestra under a giant screen with complementary video game footage. Many special guests appeared including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor star Cameron Monaghan (Gotham) presenting the Star Wars Jedi suite, The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla strumming along with his ronroco string instrument, and Crash Bandicoot was with the audience for photo opportunities. Guests in attendance included EDM producer Zedd, composer Inon Zur and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann.

There were many wonderful performances from special guests, and Eivor was one of the highlights with her vocals and drumming during the God of War suite. She truly embodied the Viking spirit with her hair, makeup, and attire.

Eivor at The Game Awards 10-Year Concert. Photo credit: Farah Sosa

The concert had an extravagant closing with fireworks as the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performed the theme for The Game Awards. It was a truly beautiful display of music and pyrotechnics.

Photo credit: Farah Sosa

Here’s the list of games featured at the concert: