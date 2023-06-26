Netflix Bites Is a Pop-up Experience That Brings Well-Known Chefs’ Food to You

Netflix has plenty of shows for foodies including Chef’s Table, Is It Cake? or Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Starting on June 30th in Los Angeles, the streaming service is hosting its first pop-up restaurant, Netflix Bites. The pop-up experience features chefs from its shows including Curtis Stone (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Rodney Scott (Chef’s Table: BBQ) and Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes) along with Drink Masters Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner and more.

Foodies can now make reservations for Netflix Bites, where they can eat dishes from their favorite Netflix chefs, each contributing their own to the curated tasting menu.

To make reservations, visit www.NetflixBites.com.

Joining Stone, Scott and Hussain are Dominique Crenn (Chef’s Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Ann Kim (Chef’s Table: Pizza), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend).

With the mixologists joining in on the fun, they’ll craft custom cocktails for the drink menu. Solarik and Reiner are joined by LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin.

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome. The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life,” said Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products. “From episode to entrée, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

Netflix Bites joins Netflix’s immersive and live experiences including The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience and Stranger Things: The Experience.

Netflix Bites will be located at Short Stories Hotel (115 S. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036) from June 30 to August 4th. It’ll be open from 5-10 pm seven days a week. Brunch is available on the weekends from 10 am to 2 pm with its own brunch menu.