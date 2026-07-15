Hololive’s Ninomae Ina’nis and HYTE Team Up for Stylish, Interactive PC Case

During Anime Expo, HYTE announced that it has partnered with hololive, the company that manages VTubers like Mori Calliope and Takanashi Kiara, with a new HYTE Y70 Touch Infinite Ninomae Ina’nis Case. Nerd Reactor had the chance to check out the case in person, and it is a lovely case featuring popular VTuber Ninomae Ina’nis.

The case features artwork by Ina’nis and Rosuuri, with an exclusive Royal Purple colorway. It is also interactive thanks to the integrated touchscreen with Ina’nis as the centerpiece, and you can move the camera around and zoom in and out. She also comes with idle animations.

Fans can also get the Ninomae Ina’nis Keycap and Desk Pad Bundle as part of the collaboration. The Keycap set include 155 keys and is compatible with ANSI/JIS keyboards while also featuring the Royal Purple colorway and Takodachi iconography. The 900mm x 400mm Desk Pad is included and has artwork by Rosuuri.

The HYTE Y70 Touch Infinite Ninomae Ina’nis Case is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com and retails for $499.99.

The HYTE Ninomae Ina’nis Keycap and Desk Pad Bundle is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com and retails for $134.99.