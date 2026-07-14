Sing Street Is Getting the 4K Blu-ray Treatment for 10th Anniversary

John Carney is a filmmaker who has blessed musical lovers with films such as Once and this year’s Power Ballad, starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. One of his other films, Sing Street, is an underrated gem featuring a lovable cast and catchy original songs. The film is finally getting the 4K treatment for the first time, and it comes just in time for the 10th anniversary on August 11, 2026.

The coming-of-age story is set in 1980s Dublin, and it’s a semi-autobiographical story following 14-year-old Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), who is dealing with family drama and public school. He falls for Raphina (Lucy Boynton), an aspiring model, and tries to woo her by featuring her in his band’s music video. The issue is that he doesn’t have a band. Now he’s on a mission to create a band and write music while also learning the power of music.

Check out the special features for the 4K + Blu-ray + Digital:

Lionsgate Limited Extra:

The Risk of Rock & Roll: Going Back to Sing Street

Legacy Special Features:

Making Sing Street

Writer-Director John Carney and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Talk Sing Street

Cast Auditions

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

B-Roll

“Drive It Like You Stole It” Music Video

The comedy musical is directed and written by John Carney from a story by Carney and Simon Carmody.