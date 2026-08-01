The Specials (Fantasia International Film Festival 2026 Review)

The concept for Eiji Uchida’s The Specials sounds like a story so out there it shouldn’t work. It revolves around a group of professional killers who must enter a dance competition to assassinate their target. Instead of stretching that gag until it breaks, the film keeps finding new ways to make it funnier, stranger, and unexpectedly sweet. It moves between gangster comedy, dance movie, and bruising action picture.

The cast features an eclectic mix of actors, especially if you’re a fan of J-pop boy bands or classic yakuza movies. Daisuke Sakuma, best known as a member of Snow Man, plays Daiya with an easygoing charm that makes him instantly likable. Yuta Nakamoto of NCT 127 brings a cooler, more guarded energy to Kiryu. Neither performer is just there to attract music fans. Their experience as idols helps during the dance sequences, and both understand the film’s playful rhythm and know when to let the veteran actors steal a scene.

And steal scenes they do. Kippei Shiina, Renji Ishibashi, and Hitoshi Ozawa have spent years playing tough guys, gangsters, or authority figures. So, it’s a delight to watch them parody these roles. They still carry themselves like people who command the screen, then they’re asked to dance. The contrast stays funny, especially because Uchida treats their frustration with just enough sincerity.

With clever casting, energetic choreography, and memorable brawls, The Specials transforms a ridiculous premise into crowd-pleasing entertainment.

The premise also gives the film room to explore emotionally guarded outsiders who don’t know how to work as a team. Their rehearsals become awkward, quasi-group therapy, and Urara adds warmth without making the story sentimental. Yuzuki Hirakawa brings a welcome presence to a film otherwise crowded with psychologically damaged men. By the time the team performs their routine, the retro soundtrack and choreography become more than punchlines. You want them to win the whole competition.

Despite being a playful parody of yakuza films, The Specials has a surprising number of fantastic action sequences. The film mixes clean choreography with flashes of genuine brutality, and Yohei Tateishi’s cinematography gives the daytime comedy a polished brightness before shifting into grimier textures whenever the fists come out.

Overall, The Specials is a film that seamlessly blends comedy out of dance-floor antics and underworld chaos. Better still, its warmth never dulls the danger or makes the characters untouchable. The Specials takes that basic appeal and scales it into a crowd-pleasing ensemble piece. It’s silly, stylish, heartfelt, and far more effective than a movie about dancing hitmen has any right to be.

Rating: 4/5 atoms