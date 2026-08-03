‘Model Kit Shop Simulator’ Early Access Impressions

Do you like Gundam? Do you like mecha? Do you like cars and machines? Actually, the real question is, do you like building models of those items? Well, if you do, this game isn’t about building models. However, it is about running a shop that sells models! We all know that there are several games out in the market right now that deal with managing a small business like this and selling products, but this one specifically is the selling of models for collectors and hobbyists.

Initial Thoughts

I used to love Gunpla when I was younger and have a few Gundams that I built a while back. That’s what caught my eye with this game. Again, this game isn’t necessarily about building the models themselves, but about selling them and making sure your model-selling business keeps you afloat and consistently profitable.

Open For Business

You’ll start your shop in an unknown location in Asia somewhere. I’ve personally been to Japan several times, and I do think the location is in Japan since it has the same streets and architecture. A quick look around the area will immediately make you think this if you’ve been there.

I named my location Osaka Supreme Kits (I know it sounds corny) and got to work. The game’s tutorial is direct and to the point. Since the shop you start with has basic shelving, a checkout counter, and business PC, you can immediately get to work.

The management app gives you the options for managing the shop and its licenses. It will give you access to types of models and paints you can buy from the wholesaler, the option to expand your shop, hiring employees, etc. You won’t be able to touch the other options until later in the game, though.

You’ll start by ordering the base model kits and the paints, then set the prices. Setting the prices is up to you, but the game does give you an initial market price that you can start from. Since I wanted my business to flourish, I just added 25 cents more to the market price so I could reel in some profit. You have to make money somehow, am I right?

Inventory Placement

Placing the store stock is very important in your shop. Make sure to keep the paints and models near each other, especially with their specified tags; for example, Basic or Military. It will make the customers more likely to buy your inventory and, in turn, make you money.

I placed the basic paints right next to the basic models, while also placing the military paints right next to the military models. Because I did this, my store has had a massive amount of foot traffic and constant customers every day. I’m not sure if this is just part of the initial first several days of the game, but I don’t seem to be losing customers no matter what.

Money Money Money

I personally work with point-of-sale software when I’m not writing for Nerd Reactor, so actually helping the customers pay for their items in-game was familiar to me. They will either pay with a credit card or cash. It’s that straightforward. However, you have to pay attention to inputting the correct amount on the credit card payment device or calculating cash. Make sure to know basic mathematics when counting change for the customer, because if you input the wrong amount for the credit card or cash, you’ll lose valuable XP to level up your store. Also, if you set the prices too high, you won’t get any customers, and you’ll see their dismay. Stay frosty as a seller!

Final Reaction

This game has a lot of potential as I lost myself managing everything within the store for a few hours. My only main qualm at the moment is that they need a higher variety of NPC models that buy from your store. I saw the same woman buy from my store about seven times in one day. I guess I shouldn’t complain if they still give me money. I’ll be waiting for the full release as I haven’t been disappointed yet!