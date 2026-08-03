Unboxing the UGREEN × Honkai: Star Rail Yao Guang Collector’s Box

UGREEN has partnered with HoYoverse for a very cool collaboration with Honkai: Star Rail. This one is for the Yao Guang fans with the Collector’s Box. Now available on UGREEN and Amazon, the set includes 4 charging items and 4 collectibles, all featuring Yao Guang.

The UGREEN x Honkai Star Rail Yao Guang Collector’s Box includes a 65W USB-C charger, a 10000mAh magnetic power bank, a 3.3ft retractable USB-C cable, and a FineTrack Mini2 tracker. For the Yao Guang collectibles, they include the tin badge, chibi acrylic stand, power bank pouch, and holographic ticket.

Check out our unboxing video below to get a taste of what’s inside the collector’s box.

The UGREEN x Honkai Star Rail Yao Guang Collector’s Box is now available on UGREEN and Amazon.