Kelsey Grammer’s Lars Shrike Walks the Night Trailer Reveals a Strange Sci-Fi Mystery

Kelsey Grammer is a legend in film and TV, with credits including Cheers, Frasier, The Simpsons, Toy Story 2, the X-Men films, and more. The actor stars in the titular role of his new sci-fi mystery thriller, Lars Shrike Walks the Night, which is scheduled for release on July 24.

Check out the official trailer below:

The film is part of a loosely connected universe by Gary Walkow, which started in 1987 with The Trouble with Dick. The original Lars was played by David Clennon, and the actor will be returning as Richard Kendred in the upcoming film. The previous films include 2007’s Crashing and 2015’s The Trouble with Dot & Harry.

Synopsis: Lars Shrike (Grammer) knows only two things: his name, and that he has escaped. Alone in a hostile desert landscape, he struggles to piece together who he is, where he came from, and what exactly he has fled. As fragments of memory, hallucination, and reality begin to blur, Shrike is pulled into an increasingly strange odyssey where every answer only deepens the mystery. Is he a prisoner on the run, a damaged mind inventing its own mythology, or a fictional character who has somehow stepped into the real world?