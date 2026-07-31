You Are the Film (Fantasia International Film Festival 2026 Review)

Makoto Ueda has spent years playing with time, repetition, and cause and effect in his clever screenplays. If you haven’t watched Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes, River, or Rewrite, I recommend checking them out. With You Are the Film, his first time directing, he moves away from time loops and starts exploring the nature of cinema itself. The film is playful, sincere, and often funny, though at times it feels more like a polished experiment than a fully realized feature.

The story centers on Madoka, a playwright who sits down to watch a movie about Kazuma, a musician. Inside that movie, Kazuma goes to see a film about Madoka. Before long, they find themselves looking at each other through the screen, sharing different stories but the same movie world. When they start talking across this divide, their films go off script, and that is when You Are the Film becomes most enjoyable.

Even though the story might seem complicated, Ueda makes the rules easy to follow. He doesn’t spend much time explaining things. Instead, he sets up the idea quickly and trusts viewers to follow along. At just 68 minutes, the film moves quickly through a theater and a nearby shopping area, making the most of its small budget.

Makoto Ueda’s You Are the Film blends science fiction, comedy, and heartfelt drama into a fast, wildly inventive celebration of cinema.

The film’s small scale actually helps it. Unlike Ueda’s earlier, more complex scripts, You Are the Film feels personal and crafted with care. The theater is filled with posters and nods to his past work, but the love for movies goes beyond these details. Madoka and Kazuma both come hoping to escape tough moments in their lives, and the movies instead push them to see their problems differently.

Ueda makes sure the science-fiction idea never overshadows the film’s emotional core. Madoka and Kazuma come first, before any clever plot devices. Each of them can see something in the other’s life that the person themselves can’t. This turns the movie’s main trick into a unique way of showing why it’s important to accept help. We aren’t just lone heroes who have to fix everything by ourselves. Sometimes, we need someone else to spot the answer for us.

However, not every idea gets enough time to grow. The short length is refreshing, but it means some parts of the story feel sketched out instead of fully explored. Sometimes, the film’s simple style makes it feel like a student project or a proof of concept to build upon later. Compared to River or Rewrite, it’s less impressive in how it’s made and doesn’t hit as hard emotionally.

Overall, You Are the Film is a smart, warm, and delightfully odd first feature that knows experiments should be enjoyable, not just impressive. It explores what movies can do and uses that sense of fun to make a clear point. Stories might keep us stuck in the same roles, but someone else can help us change what happens next.

Rating: 4/5 atoms