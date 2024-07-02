Check Out Jack Kesy as the Titular Hero in ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ Teaser Trailer

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is working on the upcoming live-action adaptation, Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Today, the teaser trailer was released featuring Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2, Baywatch) as the titular character.

It’s a special moment when creators get to work on a film or series that’s adapted from their work. A few examples include The Umbrella Academy‘s Gerard Way and The Sandman‘s Neil Gaiman. Mignola joins the list with the upcoming Hellboy movie, which is based on The Crooked Man limited series he wrote. Joining him as screenwriters are Christopher Golden and Brian Taylor (Crank).

Jack Kesy joins the shortlist of Hellboy actors including David Harbour (Netflix’s Stranger Things, 2019’s Hellboy) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Blade 2).

The film also stars Adeline Rudolph as Bobbie Jo Song and Jefferson White as Tom Ferrel.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be available to stream in Fall 2024.