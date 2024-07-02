Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is a comedic masterpiece that has not only stood the test of time but continues to captivate audiences with its timeless humor. This film takes viewers on a hilarious journey through 1970s broadcast news. With its clever script, brilliant performances, and unforgettable characters, Anchorman has cemented itself as one of the greatest comedies ever.

First and foremost, the film’s protagonist, Ron Burgundy, played by the incomparable Will Ferrell, is the heart and soul of the movie. Ferrell’s portrayal of the pompous yet endearing news anchor is iconic. His impeccable comedic timing and ability to deliver absurd lines with absolute sincerity make Ron Burgundy a character for the ages. Furthermore, the supporting cast, including Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner, each brings their unique flair to the ensemble. Their chemistry is undeniable, resulting in a series of comedic moments that are both memorable and side-splitting.

The film’s writing is brilliant, with witty dialogue, hilarious one-liners, and absurd situations that keep audiences laughing. The clever and silly humor strikes a perfect balance, appealing to many viewers. Yet, what makes this film truly stand out is its satirical take on the world of broadcast news. The sharp and insightful commentary adds another layer of enjoyment for the audience, making it a truly unique comedic experience.

Overall, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is a comedy that never gets old. Its brilliant performances, clever writing, and nostalgic charm make it a must-watch for anyone needing a good laugh. This film is a testament to the power of comedy and remains a beloved favorite for countless fans, myself included. So, if you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and dive into the hilarious world of Ron Burgundy and his quirky news team. You won’t regret it.

Movie Review: 5/5 atoms

Video

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. For its 20th anniversary, Paramount has outdone itself with a stunning new 4K UHD disc featuring a fresh 4K master and Dolby Vision enhancements. Unlike the still-watchable Blu-ray, this new 2160p image is a significant upgrade. First, the brightness is practically flawless, and the black levels are deep without crush or murky shadows. The new UHD version dazzles with vibrant colors, far surpassing the muted and dull look of the Blu-ray.

Moreover, the new color grading introduces a pop and accuracy previously unseen, making the film look more dynamic and visually striking. Clothing, in particular, benefits immensely from this upgrade. The bright blue, purple, and maroon shades of Ron’s suits now really stand out, with improved accuracy, vividness, and saturation.

Furthermore, gone is the weird, soft, hazy look of the Blu-ray. The higher resolution delivers incredible clarity, especially noticeable on the heavily textured apparel commonly seen in the film. Dense patterns and tangible fabrics on sport coats, neckties, and dresses now appear with remarkable detail. While the film grain remains quite heavy, it looks natural. It is complemented by a clean color grading that enhances the daylight shots. Although nighttime scenes can experience a slight grain spike, the overall visual experience is nothing short of breathtaking.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. Unlike the new Ultra HD presentation, Anchorman arrives with the same 5.1 mix as the Blu-ray. Like many comedies, Anchorman doesn’t feature much surround sound information; instead, it includes a few plain directional elements and distinctive effects. However, Paramount’s track handles these elements well. Moreover, Alex Wurman’s score and the excellent collection of period-specific pop songs sound fantastic. Since Anchorman is a dialogue-heavy film, the mix offers precise center channel performance, making all the wickedly funny and original lines clear and clean. This allows viewers to appreciate the humor fully and become immersed in the film’s unique soundtrack.

Audio Review: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray discs:

Disc 1

Theatrical and Extended Edition of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Commentary by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Lou Rawls, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Christina Applegate

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Bloopers

“Afternoon Delight” Music Video

ESPN SportsCenter Audition Ron Burgundy

Disc 2

“Wake Up, Ron Burgundy” The Lost Movie

Intro-Commentary with Will Ferrell and Aaron Zimmerman

PSA

Award Speech

Raw Footage “Good Takes”

“Afternoon Delight” Recording Session

Happy Birthday AMC Loews

Interviews

Specials

Cast Auditions

Table Read 6/2/03

Rehearsals

Playback Video

Commercial Break

Trailers & TV Spot

Features Assessment

This three-disc set doesn’t include new bonus features, which is disappointing. A 20-year retrospective with the cast would have been amazing. However, it still has plenty of entertaining extras from the previous Blu-ray release.

The highlight is “Wake Up, Ron Burgundy,” a full-length movie from outtakes and subplots featuring big-time actors cut from the original film. This piece is a must-see for diehard fans. Also, the Intro-Commentary is a quirky twenty-minute introduction to “Wake Up, Ron Burgundy” by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay (in character as Aaron Zimmerman). It’s full of giggles and worth a listen.

The commentary for the film includes McKay, Ferrell, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Christina Applegate, and jazz legend Lou Rawls. Ferrell and McKay’s commentary is lively and engaging, making it a must-listen. However, those seeking more informative commentary may look elsewhere, as it doesn’t provide much valuable information about the film or its production process.

Furthermore, the “Deleted & Extended Scenes” include many scenes that are not featured in “Wake Up Ron Burgundy.” There are numerous deleted scenes, some hilarious, others less so, but worth watching for super fans. Bloopers are straightforward outtakes and are reasonably funny. “Good Takes” contains numerous spontaneous retakes and line redeliveries, showcasing the creative and comedic skills of the cast as they try different versions. Among these takes are the versions used in the film, allowing us to see the polished results amid the humorous rough drafts.

Moreover, the “Afternoon Delight” Music Video extends the impromptu musical moment from the movie into a full-blown music video, which is just as amusing and weird. The ESPN Audition shows Ron Burgundy auditioning to be an anchor for ESPN. It has some good zingers, like “Who would want to watch a 24-hour sports channel?” It’s halfway amusing. The PSAs are brief, funny public service announcements addressing the concerns of the time, particularly about hippies. The “Awards Speech” features Ron Burgundy making an ass of himself while picking up a news award several years in a row. The MTV Movie Award Interviews have Ron Burgundy interviewing celebrities like Burt Reynolds and Jim Caviezel, the Reynolds interview being the funniest.

The special features include three segments: “Cinemax: The Making of Anchorman,” “Comedy Central Reel Comedy – Anchorman,” and “A Conversation with Ron Burgundy.” The last one, hosted by Bill Kurtis, is the most interesting, with an informal interview. The Rehearsals show the cast improvising, including David Koechner repeatedly fumbling the “I shit a squirrel” speech. The Playback Video features remote news story videos, including David Wain’s humorous remark about Paul Rudd’s smell. Finally, the Commercial Break segment offers more humorous content. The rest of the features I haven’t mentioned, however, you might want to skip if you’re exhausted from all the special features.

Special Features Review: 5/5 atoms

Overall, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy remains a timeless comedy classic, offering nonstop laughs and unforgettable characters. The new 4K UHD release makes the visuals pop with vibrant colors and stunning clarity. The audio ensures clear dialogue and performances, highlighting the film’s comedic brilliance. Although no new bonus features exist, the set includes plenty of extra content to deepen your appreciation for this comedy classic.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

