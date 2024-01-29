Godzilla Minus One Is Now Third Highest Grossing Foreign Language Film in U.S. Box Office History

Godzilla Minus One has been a roaring success with critics and audiences, receiving a 98% Tomatometer and an “A” grade on CinemaScore. (Check out our review of Minus One and Minus Color.) There’s more excitement with the Toho movie being nominated at the 96th Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, marking the first time the franchise has received an Academy Awards nomination.

As for the U.S. box office numbers, it has been impressive with over $55 million, especially for a foreign film. This now makes Godzilla Minus One the third highest-grossing foreign language film in U.S. history, beating out Hero‘s $57.7 million and Parasite‘s $53.3 million.

The #1 spot still belongs to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which has grossed over $128 million. Life Is Beautiful gets the second spot with $57.2 million, which is closer to Godzilla’s $55 million.

With the domestic and international box office combined, it has grossed over $102 million.

About Godzilla Minus One

In postwar Japan, Godzilla brings new devastation to an already scorched landscape. With no military intervention or government help in sight, the survivors must join together in the face of despair and fight back against an unrelenting horror.

From renowned director, screenwriter & VFX visionary, Takashi Yamazaki (The Eternal Zero, Stand By Me Doraemon) comes GODZILLA MINUS ONE, a film about the power of hope in the face of despair.

The film stars Japanese superstars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi. Mr. Kamiki and Ms. Hamabe also currently star together in the hit Japanese television series “Ranman.”

Other cast includes Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu.

The film was released domestically on December 1st, 2023.