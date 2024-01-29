Watch Zac Efron and John Cena in New Ricky Stanicky Trailer, Prime Video’s R-Rated Comedy

John Cena is known as a wrestling superstar who can’t be seen, and he’ll be portraying a character that nobody has seen in Ricky Stanicky. The R-rated comedy from Prime Video also stars Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler as childhood friends with a decades-long prank that has gone too far.

The trailer for the film was released recently, which you can check out below.

About Ricky Stanicky

Synopsis: When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place. From director Peter Farrelly and featuring additional cast members including William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic.

The film also stars Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross and William H. Macy.

Director Peter Farrelly (There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber) is back doing comedy. It’s written by Jeff Bushell and Brian Jarvis & James Lee Freeman & Peter Farrelly & Pete Jones & Mike Cerrone. It’s produced by Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, John Jacobs and Michael De Luca.

Ricky Stanicky premieres globally on Prime Video March 7, 2024.

Featured image courtesy of Prime Video.