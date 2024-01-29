PaleyFest LA Announces 2024 Lineup Including Loki’s Tom Hiddleston, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

TV fans in the Southern California area will get to see their favorite actors talk about their favorite shows at the 41st Annual PaleyFest LA. Today, The Paley Center for Media announced the lineup for this year’s festival, which will take place Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 20 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This year’s PaleyFest LA will have panels for Loki, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, a 25th Anniversary Celebration of Family Guy, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Morning Show, Young Sheldon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The television festival brings out stars in popular shows and includes special preview screenings and premiere content.

Special guests include Tom Hiddleston, Seth MacFarlane, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Iain Armitage, Albert Kim, Seth Meyers, Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, and more.

Presale for tickets starts on January 30th for Citi Cardholders and Paley Members. Members receive discounts for PaleyFest LA tickets thanks to the Members-Only benefit. To become a member, you can visit visit paleycenter.org/join-us.

HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and CBS’ Young Sheldon are both celebrating their farewell seasons, and the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will be premiering next month on Netflix. Late Night with Seth Meyers is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Family Guy is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a live table read.

“We are thrilled to present this star-studded lineup from award-winning shows to a much-anticipated debut, as well as special anniversaries and farewells to some fan-favorites,” said the Paley Center’s President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy. “We look forward to welcoming television fans back to the DOLBY THEATRE this April, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA.”

“The Curb cast and I are looking forward to seeing you all at PaleyFest! Just a heads up, I may not sound like myself. Since shooting ended I’ve been passing the time by playing the Jew’s harp, which has damaged my teeth and given me a pronounced lisp. I have ordered special dentures from Estonia, but they may not arrive in time. Fingers crossed. In any event, see you there,” said Larry David.

“What better way to say goodbye to a show we love than with people who love it as much as we do at PaleyFest!,” said Young Sheldon Executive Producers Steven Molaro, Steve Holland and Chuck Lorre.

“We’re thrilled and honored to bring Avatar: The Last Airbender to PaleyFest this year, and we look forward to discussing bending, the Four Nations, and, of course, cabbages with all of you,” said Albert Kim, the showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

“While I’d been counting on a 24th-anniversary celebration at PaleyFest, this is the next best thing, and I’m honored to participate,” said Seth MacFarlane.

PaleyFest LA began in 1984 and showcased stars including Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, and the casts and creative teams behind shows such as The West Wing, Stranger Things, The Sopranos, The Simpsons, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outlander, and more.

Check out the PlayFest LA 2024 lineup and talent below:

Friday, April 12 at 7:30 pm: The Morning Show – Opening Night Selection – Screening & Conversation with the Stars!

Featuring: Jennifer Aniston (Alex Levy), Executive Producer; Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson), Executive Producer; and additional participants to be announced.

Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 pm: Loki – The Critically Acclaimed Marvel Studio Series – Screening & Conversation with the Stars!

Featuring: Tom Hiddleston (Loki) Executive Producer; and additional participants to be announced.

Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 pm: Young Sheldon – Share in the Memories at This Farewell Salute to the Acclaimed Hit!

Featuring: Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper); Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper); Lance Barber (George Cooper); Annie Potts (Meemaw); Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper); Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper);

Emily Osment (Mandy McAllister); Steven Molaro, Executive Producer; Steve Holland, Executive Producer; and Chuck Lorre, Executive Producer.

Sunday, April 14 at 7:00 pm: Avatar: The Last Airbender – Highly Anticipated Series Makes Its PaleyFest Debut!

Featuring: Albert Kim, Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer; Jabbar Raisani, Executive Producer and Director; Gordon Cormier (Aang); Kiawentiio (Katara); Ian Ousley (Sokka); Dallas Liu (Zuko); Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh); and Elizabeth Yu (Azula”).

Monday, April 15 at 7:30 pm: Late Night with Seth Meyers – A 10th Anniversary Salute to a Late Night Icon!

Featuring: Seth Meyers, Host &Writer; and additional participant to be announced.

Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 pm: Curb Your Enthusiasm – Laugh-Filled Final Season Celebration- Screening & Cast Conversation!

Featuring: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis,

Ted Danson; and Jeff Schaffer, Executive Producer.

Friday, April 19 at 7:30 pm: Family Guy 25th Anniversary Celebration – Live Table Read with the Stars, Musical Performances led by composer Walter Murphy, and More Surprises!

Featuring: Seth MacFarlane, Creator, Executive Producer (Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and additional voices); Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin and additional voices); Mila Kunis, (Meg Griffin);

Seth Green (Chris Griffin); Rich Appel, Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner; Alec Sulkin, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner and additional voices; Kara Vallow, Executive Producer; Danny Smith, Executive Producer and additional voices; John Viener, Consulting Producer and additional voices and more participants to be announced.

Saturday, April 20 at 7:00 pm: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – A Conversation with Stephen Colbert

Featuring: Stephen Colbert, Host & Executive Producer; and additional participants to be announced

Events and participants are subject to change with talent appearances schedule permitting.