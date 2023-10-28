Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Review

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a highly anticipated horror movie based on the popular video game franchise from developer and creator Scott Cawthon. It is now out in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock, and the reviews have been pouring in from critics and fans. At the time of writing this, it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 24% and an audience score of 88%. There’s definitely a disconnect between the critics and the audience.

Check out our video review of Five Nights at Freddy’s below.

About Five Nights at Freddy’s

Synopsis: The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio) and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before.

Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail), Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi and written by Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback & Emma Tammi from a screen story by Scott Cawthon and Chris Lee Hill & Tyler MacIntyre.

The film is executive produced by Beatriz Sequeira, Ryan Turek, Christopher H. Warner, Russell Binder and Marc Mostman and produced by Scott Cawthon and Jason Blum.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was released on October 27, 2023, in theaters and streaming on Peacock.