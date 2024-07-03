Wizards of Waverly Place’s David Henrie Is Directing Monster Summer Starring Mason Thames, Lorraine Bracco, Mel Gibson

David Henrie, known for starring in Wizards of Waverly Place with costar Selena Gomez, has been busy this year. In May, it was announced that he would be reprising his role of Justin in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a spin-off and sequel series. Today, a title announcement was released for Monster Summer, formerly known as Boys of Summer from Pastime Pictures. The family horror film marks Henrie’s second feature film as a director, which is scheduled to be released in Fall 2024.

The first-look teaser trailer is very short and teases the title treatment and the actors including Mason Thames (The Black Phone, the upcoming live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon), Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, The Sopranos), and Mel Gibson (Mad Max films, Lethal Weapon films).

About Monster Summer

Synopsis: When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island in this mystery film.

The film was written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie).

Monster Summer will be released on October 4, 2024.