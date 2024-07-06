Taxi Driver – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver remains a cinematic masterpiece that captures the gritty essence of 1970s New York City. Robert De Niro’s portrayal of Travis Bickle, a disillusioned and isolated cab driver, stands out as a tour de force. His performance vividly illustrates the mental deterioration of a man pushed to the edges of society.

The film immediately grabs your attention, drawing you into a world on the brink of chaos. Bernard Herrmann’s powerful music adds to the suspense, making each scene intense. While the story follows Travis’s descent into madness, it also subtly criticizes the neglect of cities and societies. This double storyline keeps the audience engaged, even when the film explores darker themes.

Furthermore, the film’s remarkable cinematography cannot be ignored. Scorsese’s use of light, shadow, and close-up shots effectively conveys Travis’s inner turmoil. Additionally, the depiction of New York City’s seedy underbelly is both disturbing and captivating, making the city itself a character in the story.

Taxi Driver is a thought-provoking film, but it does have some flaws. Some viewers might be unsatisfied with the ambiguous ending. Travis’s complex character could be seen as too awful, making it hard for some to connect with his journey. However, the film’s raw portrayal of isolation and moral uncertainty is powerful.

In addition, the intense focus on Travis’s perspective might overshadow other potentially rich storylines. While interesting, the secondary characters sometimes feel underdeveloped, which can diminish the story’s overall impact. Nevertheless, the film’s strong central performance and bold exploration of dark themes make it stand out.

Overall, Taxi Driver is a compelling exploration of a man’s struggle with his demons and the world around him. It challenges viewers to reflect on loneliness, violence, and redemption themes. While its intense and sometimes disturbing content might not be for everyone, those who appreciate thought-provoking cinema will find it an unforgettable experience. Despite its flaws, the film’s impact on the genre and popular culture is undeniable, cementing its status as a classic in American filmmaking.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

Taxi Driver is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The highlights in Taxi Driver are strikingly presented. Betsy’s white suit, the clouds, and the sparking ash of a flicked cigarette stand out vividly. The TV screen’s brightness shows no clipping issues due to the increased range. The black levels are intense, maintaining the film’s dark tone while preserving shadow details. For instance, night shots of the streets or Travis’s darker moments reveal subtle details even in near-total darkness, such as Scorsese’s cameo, where details of his suit and beard are still visible.

Dolby Vision plays a significant role in the 4K UHD version of Taxi Driver, enhancing the colors to make them vivid and strong. The primary colors—red at the campaign headquarters, the green of Travis’s jacket, the yellow cabs, and the blue skyline—are all clear and vibrant. Not to mention, neon street signs and lights beam off the screen, reflecting in the rain-drenched streets and piercing the night. The picture remains clear, bright, and detailed while retaining the film’s gritty, organic glow, demonstrating the impressive quality of this UHD release.

Unsurprising, Taxi Driver is a visual treat with remarkable detail. Everything from skin textures and clothing weaves to the dirt on Travis’s taxi and the mess in his room is more detailed than ever before. Debris on the streets, legible newspaper clippings, rain on cars, and street signs are all sharply defined. Even minor imperfections in New York City’s buildings and streets are noticeable, with every strand of hair and the lettering on political signs, billboards, and handwritten notes always easy to read.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Taxi Driver is available on Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. The 4K UHD release of Taxi Driver retains the same DTS-HD MA track as the previous Blu-ray release, and that’s perfectly fine. The track is precise and clear but slightly front-heavy. Additionally, dialogue, street sounds, and car noises are distinct. Moreover, the surround speakers enhance the ambiance, utilizing rear channels for environmental sounds and off-screen actions. As a result, every location feels realistic, and Bernard Herrmann’s score stands out beautifully.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Taxi Driver has the following bonus features on the UHD Blu-ray disc:

Making Taxi Driver

Intro to Storyboards by Martin Scorsese

Storyboard to Film Comparison

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Trailer

Additionally, you can find the following bonus features on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Tribeca Film Festival 40th Anniversary Q&A

Producing Taxi Driver

God’s Lonely Man

Original 1986 Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by The Criterion Collection

Commentary with Professor Robert Kolker

Commentary with Writer Paul Schrader

Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute

Taxi Driver Stories

Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver

Travis’ New York

Travis’ New York Locations

Theatrical Trailer

Features Assessment

“Making Taxi Driver” is a comprehensive 71-minute retrospective featuring interviews with everyone involved in the production. It covers Scorsese’s status in the industry, his friendship with Brian De Palma, how he developed the script, and how the actors helped flesh out their characters. Notably, interviews include insights from Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro. If you pick only one extra, this feature is undoubtedly the disc’s highlight. Next, “Storyboard to Film” starts with a 5-minute introduction by Scorsese, where he talks about his childhood love for storyboarding due to asthma. The film closely matches the storyboards, and 8 minutes of prime examples demonstrate this.

Meanwhile, the “Original 1986 Commentary” with Scorsese and writer Paul Schrader provides half-scene-specific and half-background-oriented commentary. Scorsese discusses his vision and improvisation, while Schrader reflects on his struggles during the writing process. Despite some pauses, it’s a must-listen for fans of the film. Additionally, “Commentary with Professor Robert Kolker” offers detailed descriptions of every shot and symbolism, revealing new depths even to those familiar with the film. It’s a strong contender among the commentaries, providing valuable insights. Furthermore, “Commentary with Writer Paul Schrader” explores the parallels between his script and the final movie, addressing the supposed ambiguity over the climax. This makes for an excellent companion piece, even if it’s third in line for listening.

The “Tribeca Film Festival 40th Anniversary Q&A” features key cast and crew discussing the script, influences, and production anecdotes. De Niro opens with a joke about his famous line, and the panel covers various aspects, including casting, improvisation, and Herrmann’s score. Moreover, “Producing Taxi Driver,” a 10-minute feature hosted by producer Michael Phillips, details his involvement and efforts to keep the ending. “God’s Lonely Man,” a 22-minute interview with Schrader, offers more profound insights into his background and the film’s impact on his life.

In addition, “Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute” is a 19-minute feature in which directors like Oliver Stone discuss Scorsese’s impact. Similarly, “Taxi Driver Stories” is a 22-minute segment in which real-life taxi drivers share their experiences in 70s New York, paralleling the film’s depiction. “Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver” is a 17-minute interview in which Scorsese discusses budget constraints, alternate casting, and his inspirations. He also reflects on the film’s unexpected critical and commercial success, providing further context to its creation.

“Travis’ New York” spends 6 minutes examining 70s New York, with insights from the director of photography, Michael Chapman. Lastly, “Travis’ New York Locations” offers split-screen comparisons of the movie’s locations then and in 2004, providing a fascinating look at the changes over time.

For this 4K UHD release, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has unveiled a special steelbook edition of Taxi Driver. The front of the steelbook has a matte finish and features the film’s theatrical poster. On the back, there’s an image of Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle in a glossier finish. Inside, the steelbook showcases a scene from the movie with De Niro.

Special Features Review: 5/5 atoms

Overall, Taxi Driver remains a cinematic masterpiece with its powerful storytelling and compelling performances. The video quality is outstanding, with vibrant colors and deep dark tones that complement the film’s gritty look. Although this UHD release uses the same audio track as previous releases, the audio is still clear and realistic, putting you in the middle of 1970s New York. Moreover, the comprehensive bonus features give you valuable insights and a deeper understanding of this classic film.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Taxi Driver is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.